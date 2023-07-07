Two men jailed for ‘horrific’ Boxing Day robbery
Two local men were on Friday jailed for a horrifying, sustained and ferocious robbery on a young man after a Christmas party. Aaron Santos, 34, of Laguna Estate, and an 18-year-old male who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, both pleaded guilty to robbery and were sentenced by the Supreme Court on...
