Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Two men jailed for ‘horrific’ Boxing Day robbery

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
7th July 2023

Two local men were on Friday jailed for a horrifying, sustained and ferocious robbery on a young man after a Christmas party. Aaron Santos, 34, of Laguna Estate, and an 18-year-old male who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, both pleaded guilty to robbery and were sentenced by the Supreme Court on...

