Thu 17th Sep, 2020

UK/Spain News

Two more Covid-19 deaths in Campo area

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2020

The Campo area Thursday registered two more deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the area up to 43 since the start of the pandemic.

The EuropaSur reported the two individuals who died after contracting the infection lived in Algeciras.

A total of 1,621 of Campo residents have tested positive Covid-19 since March, with 22 new cases being recorded over the past 24 hours.

Some 414 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus over the past two weeks.

The data for the Campo revealed 148 individuals had to be hospitalised, with 26 having been admitted into intensive care units.

There are currently 673 active Covid-19 cases across the Campo, meanwhile 905 individuals have made a full recovery.

Algeciras continues to be the city with the highest number of cases, with a total of 659 residents having contracted Covid-19 cases, with 11 new cases confirmed today.

La Linea also experienced a rise in Covid-19 cases with five more residents swabbing positive for coronavirus today, bringing the total number of cases up to 477.

