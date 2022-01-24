Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Jan, 2022

Local News

Two teenagers in court accused of Med burglary

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th January 2022

A pair of teenagers who were arrested after allegedly breaking into the Mediterranean Rowing Club at the weekend pleaded not guilty to burglary before the Juvenile Court on Monday. The court heard police were called to the Mediterranean Rowing Club on Sunday morning after receiving reports of an alleged break-in. On arrival they saw the...

