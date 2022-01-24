Two teenagers in court accused of Med burglary
A pair of teenagers who were arrested after allegedly breaking into the Mediterranean Rowing Club at the weekend pleaded not guilty to burglary before the Juvenile Court on Monday. The court heard police were called to the Mediterranean Rowing Club on Sunday morning after receiving reports of an alleged break-in. On arrival they saw the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here