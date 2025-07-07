Government has stifled progression, improvements, and innovation within the GHA, Ladislaus says
The Government has stifled progression, improvements, and innovation within the GHA, the shadow minister for health and justice, Joelle Ladislaus told parliament in her budget address. Mrs Ladislaus focused on issues within the GHA, pointing out how healthcare workers have demonstrated due to being sidelined, undervalued and having valid concerns ignored or swept under the...
