Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Government has stifled progression, improvements, and innovation within the GHA, Ladislaus says

By Gabriella Peralta
7th July 2025

The Government has stifled progression, improvements, and innovation within the GHA, the shadow minister for health and justice, Joelle Ladislaus told parliament in her budget address. Mrs Ladislaus focused on issues within the GHA, pointing out how healthcare workers have demonstrated due to being sidelined, undervalued and having valid concerns ignored or swept under the...

