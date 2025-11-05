U19 squad for European Championship qualifiers announced alongside senior and U21s

The Gibraltar U19 Men’s National Team squad for the upcoming UEFA Youth U19 European Championship Qualifiers against Serbia, Croatia, and Georgia was announced this week.

The matches will see Gibraltar play Serbia first on November 12, before taking on Croatia and finally Georgia. It will be a stern test for the U19s, with Gibraltar also fielding teams in the U21 and senior categories. This overlap has provided selectors with something of a headache, as players across the categories move into the senior national squad during what is a transitional period in Gibraltar football. Selectors across the age groups have had to wait on the senior team’s final list to fill any gaps left by players moving up the ranks.

The U19 squad includes several players with UEFA Youth League experience from Lincoln Red Imps, who made history by progressing to the second round of the competition for the first time.

Following recent results across the U17, U21, and senior teams, questions have been raised about the development of homegrown youth players, alongside a lack of matches in the Intermediate League, which is meant to cater for Under-23 players at club level. Gibraltar football is currently navigating a difficult transitional period, with all eyes on the performances and results of its youth teams.

This week also saw the announcement of the U21 and senior squads, who will also be in action in the coming days.

The U21s, who suffered a heavy defeat against Scotland at The Den last month, will face Scotland once again at Europa Point — a match they’ll hope to manage better and show that last month’s result was more of a bump in the road than a growing concern.

Hampered by the fact that key players have progressed into the senior squad, Ochello’s selection was once again guided by availability — a challenge many hope players will now embrace rather than seeing themselves as merely filling a void.

The senior team, still seeking their first historic points in European qualifiers, will once again feature some fresh faces, with the likes of Morgan called up to the squad.

With Gibraltar football buoyed by Lincoln Red Imps’ success in the UEFA League phase, there is hope that the national side can seize at least a point in their final two group matches and deliver improved performances compared to last month’s internationals.