Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK care home residents dance and sing in plea to families ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’

Avenue Care Home

By Press Association
23rd April 2020

By Ben Mitchell, PA

Residents and staff at a care home dance and sing on video to send a message to their families that morale is high and to “spread a bit of happiness”.

The video made at the Avenue Care Home in Fareham, Hampshire, is entitled “This is our happy place!!” and was recorded to the music of Bobby McFerrin’s Don’t Worry Be Happy.

The footage, which has been posted on the centre’s Facebook page, starts with staff singing in their office before the residents are shown dancing and singing along in the lounge.

Manager Lisa Hawkins told the PA news agency: “We have a Facebook page where we have put lots of pictures and the families have been very grateful because they can’t visit their loved ones, so I thought about doing the video as an extra bit of fun to cheer up the staff, residents and the families.

“The staff are always up for a laugh here and the residents are up for a party, so everyone was happy to partake.

“We wanted to spread a bit of happiness, care homes are working so hard at the moment looking after residents so we wanted to focus on the positive, happy work we are dong for the residents as well.

“The staff are so genuinely caring, it’s a really nice atmosphere.

“The residents are philosophical about the situation, they say ‘We have had this before and we managed to get thorough it’.”

Ms Hawkins said staff are taking extra precautions to isolate themselves when they are away from the care home to avoid bringing coronavirus into the complex, which has 22 residents aged between 76 and 100.

She said: “A couple of homes have caravans for staff, at the moment we are looking at contingency plans so that is a possibility.

“The staff have completely isolated themselves, limited themselves from any contact and taking it so, so seriously.

“We are terrified, if it came in the home it would be devastating.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown means Gibraltar breathes cleaner air

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar protected from EU’s strict rules on PPE procurement

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Priest who created 24/7 chaplaincy at Nightingale describes experiences on wards

23rd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Religious obligation to obey lockdown during Ramadan, says UK Muslim doctor

23rd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Be prepared for coronavirus restrictions to last the year, UK medical chief warns

23rd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Universities could face £2.5bn funding ‘black hole’ without Government support

23rd April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020