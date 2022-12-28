Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK democracy still recovering after another turbulent year, says Speaker

Archive image of Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Photo by House of Commons/via PA

By Press Association
28th December 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Speaker of the House of Commons has acknowledged that the political turmoil of the last year left Britain an international laughing stock.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle also suggested that British democracy was still trying to recover from the divisions of Brexit, as he reflected on a year which saw Boris Johnson’s administration collapse and Liz Truss forced from office after only a few weeks in Number 10.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, he also insisted that Parliament is a safe place for young women and men, despite allegations of sexual assault, harassment and inappropriate behaviour against various MPs.

Asked if he agreed that the turbulent political year had made the UK a laughingstock, he said: “It did and I think it’s the disappointment of what went on, the way it went along, you know, and people wondering what was happening to our democracy?”

Sir Lindsay, who presided over much of the drama that dominated the Commons over the last 12 months, appeared to suggest that the UK was still recovering from the divisions of Brexit.

Asked if the last year had damaged democracy, he said: “Well, I think I think we’re still struggling to recover, as I said, from Brexit. I think that’s been part of our problem, when you look back, and it’s always difficult, isn’t it? You know, it divided families, and there was real division there. And we’ve been trying to heal that.”

The Speaker told the programme that Parliament was safe for young people. He also said he would ensure the rules of the House are followed.

He added: “It’s about the rules of the House – I take them very seriously.

“I would always say anything serious please go to the police – don’t even think of anything else would always be my advice. And I always say to passholders of the House – my door’s open. If you’ve got issues, you’ve got problems come and see me. Let’s see if we can help you.”

Most Read

Local News

RGP alerts of possible bank fraud targeting NatWest accounts in Gib

Tue 27th Dec, 2022

Brexit

For cross-border workers facing Brexit uncertainty, a common refrain heading into 2023: ‘I’m worried I’ll lose my job’

Wed 28th Dec, 2022

Local News

Confusion in court as woman jailed for abandoning puppy is granted bail, in decision swiftly reversed

Fri 23rd Dec, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

A lesson in life and death

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘quite close’ to agreement on multi-story car park and commercial development on old air terminal site

Wed 28th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Border Force staff, driving instructors and rail workers walk out on strike

28th December 2022

UK/Spain News
King praises ‘wonderfully kind’ people helping the needy in Christmas broadcast

26th December 2022

UK/Spain News
Public urged to use ‘common sense’ as ambulance workers strike

21st December 2022

UK/Spain News
Heathrow workers to strike after pay offer rejected

15th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022