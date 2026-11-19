The UK-EU Parliamentary Partnership Assembly has welcomed the Gibraltar treaty and progress towards facilitating movement across the border, as it called for a more ambitious strategic relationship between the UK and the European Union.

In a recommendation adopted at its eighth meeting in London on November 16 and 17, the Assembly looked forward to the agreement’s full ratification and effective implementation.

European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič reinforced that message during the meeting, saying the treaty would secure prosperity across the region, while UK minister Hamish Falconer stressed that Spain’s government had been fully engaged in reaching the agreement.

Both were responding to questions from Vox MEP Margarita de la Pisa Carrión, who challenged the treaty on sovereignty grounds and questioned Spain’s involvement in its approval.

The Assembly brings together members of the UK Parliament and the European Parliament to scrutinise and discuss relations between the UK and the EU.

The exchanges took place as UK and European parliamentarians assessed their developing partnership ahead of the second EU-UK summit in Brussels on November 20.

The Assembly discussed security and defence, energy security and climate change, artificial intelligence, digital capabilities and data, alongside progress within the Partnership Council overseeing the relationship.

Its recommendation, titled ‘The UK-EU strategic partnership – a renewed ambition’, explicitly welcomed the Gibraltar agreement’s signature and provisional application.

It also welcomed “the progress made towards facilitating the movement of people and goods across the Gibraltar-Spanish border” and looked forward to “full ratification and effective implementation” by both parties.

Mr Šefčovič, who played a key role in negotiating the treaty, addressed Gibraltar during opening remarks on the state of play within the Partnership Council, which he co-chairs with Mr Falconer.

He placed the Gibraltar agreement within a wider account of implementing existing UK-EU commitments while negotiating closer cooperation.

“The full, timely and faithful implementation of the existing agreements remains important, as solid foundations are the basis for ambitious partnerships,” he said in his prepared remarks.

Turning to Gibraltar, he welcomed provisional application pending completion of ratification.

“The agreement will secure the future prosperity of the whole region,” he said.

His wider address covered citizens’ rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, before turning to negotiations on food and agricultural trade, emissions trading and a Youth Experience Scheme.

He also called for continued negotiations on electricity cooperation and said reliable relations between like-minded partners were essential in uncertain times.

During questions, Ms de la Pisa challenged whether the Gibraltar agreement respected Spain’s sovereignty position.

“Should an agreement of this kind respect the legitimate concerns and historical positions of all parties?” she asked.

“Could such arrangements undermine the spirit of cooperation that should guide United Kingdom and European Union relationship?”

She also questioned how the agreement could be justified when, she argued, neither the Spanish public nor Spain’s parliament had a say, while the British Parliament had been involved.

Mr Falconer rejected the premise of her intervention.

“I'm sorry that we're going to obviously fundamentally disagree on the status of Gibraltar,” he said.

“I am, however, very glad that the UK and the EU have come to an agreement with full engagement of the Spanish government.”

Mr Šefčovič also responded to the Vox MEP.

“On Gibraltar, I just would like to highlight how detailed these negotiations have been,” he said.

“And indeed, I would also underscore how pleased I am that the agreement is now applied on provisional basis.”

“There is still pending finalisation of the ratification, and I'm convinced that this agreement will secure the future prosperity of the whole region.”

During consideration of the Assembly’s recommendation, Ms de la Pisa returned to Gibraltar, arguing that closer UK-EU cooperation could not come at Spain’s expense.

“This is not just an economic or border issue, it is a question of sovereignty and defence of our national interest,” she said.

She alleged incursions into waters claimed by Spain and raised concerns about border controls, organised crime, drug trafficking and Britain’s permanent military presence.

“Spain needs guarantees,” she said.

“Our legitimate concern must be heard and respected.”

The recommendation adopted by the Assembly nevertheless welcomed the treaty as part of a broader programme for closer cooperation.

It also noted that the European Convention on Human Rights underpinned the Gibraltar agreement, alongside the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

UK application of the convention remained crucial to the relationship, it said, including as a necessary condition for cooperation on law enforcement, migration and judicial matters.

More broadly, the Assembly urged significant summit progress on security, trade, economic resilience and contacts between people, particularly young people.