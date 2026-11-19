Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport will resume full operations on Thursday morning following essential repairs to communications equipment damaged during recent stormy weather.

The airport closed to air traffic at midday on Monday initially for an anticipated 48 hours, later extended through Wednesday to allow engineers to carry out further safety tests after the repairs.

British Forces Gibraltar said on Tuesday that the complexity of the repairs meant engineers needed more time to verify that the airfield could operate safely.

“Remedial works to infrastructure and equipment damaged following the recent severe weather have now been successfully completed, and RAF Gibraltar’s airfield has reopened to air traffic,” an MoD spokesperson said.

“This has been a significant effort, and we would like to recognise our fantastic teams, whose tireless efforts around the clock, alongside our partners, have enabled us to identify and rectify the damage and restore the airfield safely.”

“Flights will now resume and normal operations will be restored.”

“We are extremely grateful to passengers, airlines and operators for their patience and understanding while these emergency works were carried out.”

The Gibraltar Government said on Monday that heavy rain had entered a Ministry of Defence building at the top of the Rock, damaging vital communications equipment used to support air traffic services.

The closure disrupted incoming flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, with passengers advised to always follow guidance from their airlines.