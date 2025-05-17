UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock
Two military jets believed to be Spanish Navy Harriers flew over British territorial waters on Friday morning, prompting an investigation by UK officials in Gibraltar. The jets flew at low altitude the length of the east side of the Rock before turning into the Strait of Gibraltar. The incident happened as the Spanish Navy and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here