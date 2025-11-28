UK reaffirms commitment to self-determination and economic support for OTs 

The UK Government reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of self-determination in a joint communique issued at the close of meeting with elected leaders of British Overseas Territories in London this week.

The communique also contained UK assurances of continued economic support where needed, acknowledging the impact of global inflation, the loss of access to EU funding and the importance of access to international development finance.

On sovereignty and security, the UK reaffirmed its commitment to “defending UK sovereignty over each Territory against external threats”.

The communique said the UK and OTs “recognise that threats to the Overseas Territories are deemed to be a threat to the UK”.

In the joint statement issued at the end of the 2025 Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), the UK confirmed it “remains committed to meeting the reasonable needs of Territories where financial self-sufficiency is not possible” and that OTs “continue to have the first call on the UK’s aid budget to facilitate sustainable economic growth and development”.

The communique recognised “the challenges posed by elevated global inflation” and “the real gap left when Territory organisations and programmes lost access to EU funding”.

It said the UK is working with OTs “to target assistance where it best matches the UK’s responsibilities and the Territories’ needs”.

The OTs reiterated that they “should be able to access development funds from regional and global multilateral institutions,” and the UK pledged to “continue to champion this objective, recognising that these decisions are for the individual institutions.”

The economic commitments are set against a clear restatement of the principle that self-determination applies to OT populations and that the UK will support those that wish to pursue changes to their international status through the United Nations.

Meeting in London from November 24 to 27 under the theme ‘Protect, Grow, Sustain – Together’, the Minister for the UK Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, and elected leaders and representatives stressed that this reflects “the fact that the Territories are members of the British family”.

The communique said “the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the UN Charter, applies to the peoples of the British Overseas Territories”.

It added that the UK and OTs “reaffirm the importance of respecting and promoting the right of self-determination for the peoples of the Territories which is a collective responsibility of all parts of the UK government”.

“For those Territories with permanent populations who wish it, the UK will continue to support requests for the removal of the Territory from the United Nations list of non-self-governing Territories,” the statement said.

“The UK will continue to support those Territories who wish to attend the Special Committee on Decolonisation (C24) and UN Fourth Committee meetings.”

The JMC brought together ministers and representatives from across the UK Government, including the Home Office, the Ministry of Defence, the Treasury and departments covering climate, energy, environment, justice, sport and tourism, as well as the National Cyber Security Centre and the FCDO Special Representative for Nature.

King Charles hosted elected leaders and representatives at a reception at Buckingham Palace “to mark the bonds with the Overseas Territories”.

The communique said both sides “renewed our commitment to a partnership built on mutual respect and shared responsibility” and expressed “a shared ambition to deliver real-world impact for our communities”.

On the wider framework for that relationship, the UK and OTs reaffirmed the five principles agreed at the 2024 JMC to guide engagement with elected OT governments.

These include “devolution and democratic autonomy”, “listening to the Overseas Territories, following the principle of ‘nothing about you without you’”, and “defending the Overseas Territories’ security, autonomy and rights, including the right of self-determination”.

The communique said both sides “rededicate ourselves to a modern, respectful and engaged relationship that responds to Territory-specific priorities and strengthens the bond between the UK and the Overseas Territories”.

It also welcomed the UK’s “continued commitment to engage closely and proactively with each Overseas Territory whose democratic will is to revise their constitution”.

As part of this, the UK and OTs agreed to develop Partnership Compacts “between the UK and any Territory that wishes to”.

These were described as “tailored, practical frameworks for advancing shared priorities, and to signal a renewed commitment to partnership”.

The OTs noted the development of a UK Government Charter on Engagement with the Overseas Territories, which “seeks to reinvigorate and strengthen how the UK Government engages with the Territories”.

The UK confirmed that the 2012 White Paper ‘The Overseas Territories: Security, Success and Sustainability’ continues to serve as “the foundation of the modern partnership”, while OTs “offered to identify their proposals in response to developments in the global landscape since 2012”.

Economic ties were also highlighted beyond development assistance.

The communique noted Office for National Statistics figures showing that total trade between the UK and OTs is “worth around £17 billion annually including tariff-free access for Overseas Territory exporters to the UK”.

Both sides committed to expanding this relationship through “deeper engagement and by economic cooperation”.

The text also set out a series of commitments on financial regulation and sanctions.

The UK and OTs reaffirmed their joint commitment to tackling illicit finance, sanctions evasion and corruption “by upholding and continuing to strive for the highest international financial standards”.

It recorded St Helena’s launch of a Publicly Accessible Register of Beneficial Ownership – Gibraltar led the way on this - the Falkland Islands’ recommitment to launch a register by summer 2026, and steps taken by the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands to introduce “legitimate interest” access to beneficial ownership registers.

Further technical discussions are planned with several financial centres to “deliver the maximum possible degree of access and transparency whilst protecting the right to privacy in line with respective constitutions”.

The communique recognised the “continued commitment” of OTs to implement and enforce UK sanctions, noting they have frozen assets “worth well over US$11bn”.

The UK and OTs renewed their commitment to “strengthening sanctions capability” and to working with international partners.

Under the heading ‘Sustain’, the statement underlined the importance of health, education and social support, alongside environmental protection and climate resilience.

It described the OTs as “a shining example of biodiversity” and welcomed the UK Overseas Territories Biodiversity Strategy and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office’s Climate Finance Support Programme.

It noted that several OTs are taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions despite having “miniscule” global totals and said they are “demonstrating that green and climate-resilient economies are possible”.

Concluding, the statement described the JMC as “the highest forum for political dialogue between the UK and the British Overseas Territories” and said the OTs are “vital members of our global British family”.

“We are united by shared values and are committed to building a modern, inclusive, and resilient partnership that delivers for all our peoples,” it said.