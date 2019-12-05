UK to protest after Spanish military plane delays BA flight
A British Airways flight had to delay its landing in Gibraltar on Thursday due to an aerial incursion by a Spanish military plane, which flew through British airspace without contacting the Rock’s air traffic control tower. The BA flight was held off the Rock for 15 minutes until the Spanish plane, a Casa 295, left...
