Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite and GCCA point to ‘under-resourcing’ at BCA amid growing demands

By Brian Reyes
5th September 2024

Unite the Union and the GGCA issued a joint statement on Thursday praising the work of the Borders & Coastguard Agency [BCA] but flagging “under-resourcing” that they said would make it harder for the Agency to properly meet growing demands.

The unions described the situation as “a bipartisan matter of utmost importance” and called on the Government of Gibraltar and other stakeholders to “jointly recognise the indispensable role” that the Borders & Coastguard Agency plays in Gibraltar’s national framework.

“While we celebrate these successes, it is crucial to acknowledge the challenges presented by under-resourcing,” they said in the statement.

“The demands on our immigration services are continuously growing and fast.”

“The absence of adequate funding, resources, training, and essential equipment will make it progressively harder to maintain this level of performance.”

“Enhanced funding is necessary, not just to preserve current service standards, but also to support advancements and innovations, ensuring that our primary immigration authority continues to fulfil society's evolving demands.”

The unions said “adequate funding is not merely a necessity, it is an investment in the future security of our nation”, adding it would ensure that BCA services “remain robust, fair, and effective”.

The GGCA and Unite said they had come together in a public show of support for the Borders & Coastguard Agency.

“In a climate where resource constraints are an all-too-familiar challenge for our public services, the Borders & Coastguard Agency has continued to meet and often exceed expectations in managing immigration services, security and border control,” the unions said in the statement.

“Despite significant under resourcing, this dedicated team has remained committed to upholding the highest standards in their efforts to protect our national security and the individuals they serve.”

“The GGCA and Unite the Union jointly recognise the exceptional work of the BCA.”

“Their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and resilience have ensured that essential immigration processes are conducted effectively and efficiently, despite the operational hurdles faced daily.”

“Their efforts have been instrumental in maintaining the integrity and security of our immigration system, a cornerstone of our national identity and security.”

And they added: “We are profoundly grateful to the BCA for their sustained dedication and high standards,” the unions said.

“By working together, we aim to strengthen our advocacy efforts and ensure that the BCA feels the support of the community, along with the resources necessary to maintain the excellent standards we have come to expect from them — now and into the future.”

Most Read

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar’s Hollie Buhagiar on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for BBC’s Doctor Who Proms

Thu 5th Sep, 2024

Brexit

UK committed to Gib treaty, Lammy says after meeting CM

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Albares to discuss Gib treaty negotiation with Lammy - report

Mon 2nd Sep, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Brexit challenge offers complex opportunity not to be wasted

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Queen's Gate development outline planning permission approved

5th September 2024

Local News
Govt publishes new pathways for children with neurodevelopmental conditions

5th September 2024

Local News
Gibraltar’s Hollie Buhagiar on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for BBC’s Doctor Who Proms

5th September 2024

Local News
Lifeguards commended for their work during summer

5th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024