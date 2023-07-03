Unite and Morrisons seek resolution to Rock’s ‘longest strike’
Unite the Union and Morrisons are engaged in talks to try and bring to an end what the union has described as its “longest strike” on the Rock. Morrisons’ Unite members have been on strike since January 30 over a 20p an hour pay rise offer that was rejected by 100% of the union’s members...
