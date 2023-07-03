Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Unite and Morrisons seek resolution to Rock’s ‘longest strike’

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd July 2023

Unite the Union and Morrisons are engaged in talks to try and bring to an end what the union has described as its “longest strike” on the Rock. Morrisons’ Unite members have been on strike since January 30 over a 20p an hour pay rise offer that was rejected by 100% of the union’s members...

