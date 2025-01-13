Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount
Pay freezes, rising costs of living, and persistent staffing issues are driving public sector workers in Gibraltar toward a breaking point, according to Stuart Davies, Unite the Union’s national officer for Gibraltar. In an interview, Mr Davies highlighted mounting discontent among the workforce, citing unaddressed claims, job creep and burnout as workers grappled with stagnant...
