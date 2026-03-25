Unite stands down from industrial dispute with Gibraltar Port Authority

Unite the Union has stood down from an industrial dispute with the Gibraltar Port Authority after a disagreement over what it described as the forced retirement of a Launch Crew member was resolved on March 25.

The union said the dispute had centred on the retirement of one of its members, which it viewed as a redundancy aimed at reducing headcount.

Unite said it had sought a formal position from the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Government of Gibraltar, but that no clarification was provided and the dispute followed.

The union said the matter has now been settled and that its member was satisfied with the outcome after being given the opportunity to continue in service.

Unite Regional Officer Donovan Correia said: “I am happy that we can now stand down and provide the outcome that our member sought. Although it was not a simple situation to navigate, we must acknowledge the efforts made by all involved to assist our member throughout.”

“On another note, I would like to show appreciation to the GPA and HMGOG for their consideration of the matter and ultimately as the decision makers, for their help in making this resolution possible. I am sure that we can continue to achieve similar positive outcomes moving forward.”