Unite the Union elects new Executive and Chair in Gibraltar

Unite the Union has elected a new Executive Committee and Chair for Gibraltar following a conference held on Wednesday. More than 80 shop stewards and activists gathered to vote in the new Executive, which will serve for the next three years.

Ann Smith, Public Sector Convenor, was elected as the new Chair of Unite Gibraltar and will also serve in the role for the next three years.

The outgoing Chair, Christian Duo, who had previously confirmed he would not be seeking re-election, chaired the conference. Following the election, the newly formed Executive met to attend to initial business, including the selection of the new Chair.

Unite National Officer, Stuart Davies, said: “It was incredibly positive to see such a solid number of our shop stewards and activists at the conference to elect the new Unite Gibraltar Executive.”

“The mix of returning and new faces is really healthy in terms of maintaining continuity and experience, whilst balancing this with new blood, fresh ideas and perspective. I look forward to working with the new committee across the next triennial period.”

“I also want to thank the outgoing committee for their contributions across the last three years in what has been a challenging, post-Covid period.”

“I want to pay tribute to the outgoing Chair, Christian Duo, who has made a massive contribution to Unite Gibraltar over his consecutive terms as Chair. He will be sorely missed in the role, but I am very pleased that he will continue his day-to-day involvement, including as a member of the new Executive.”

“Congratulations to Ann on her election as Chair. She has cut her teeth as convenor in the public sector and is no doubt ready for the challenging role of Chair. I also look forward to working closely with Ann across her period of office.”

The Executive has also established a Strategy Working Group, which will begin work on setting the direction for Unite Gibraltar over the coming years.

A minute’s silence was held at the beginning of the conference in memory of the seafarer who tragically lost his life on the bunker barge MT Nisyros the day before.