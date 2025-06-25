Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Unite the Union Gibraltar reaffirms support for LGBTQ+ community ahead of Pride Day

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2025

Unite the Union Gibraltar has expressed its continued support for the LGBTQ+ community ahead of this weekend’s Gibraltar Pride celebrations.

In a statement marking the end of Pride Month, the union extended its best wishes to the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ community for a successful and joyful Pride Day on June 28, describing the event as a powerful expression of unity and courage.

Unite emphasised that equality is a right that must be upheld every day of the year, not just during Pride Month. The union highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in workplaces and communities, including discrimination, hostility and isolation.

The statement read: “Equality cannot be seasonal. The rights, safety, and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people are not up for debate, and they do not expire when the calendar flips to July.”

Unite reaffirmed its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ workers through inclusive policies, anti-harassment measures, and representation in grievances and disputes.

The union added: “Pride is not just a celebration; it is a call to action.”

Unite Gibraltar stated it would continue to work towards creating workplaces and a society where equality is lived, defended, and advanced every day.

