Upgrade and restoration of the historic City Under Siege Exhibition

Restoration and upgrade works have begun at the City Under Siege Exhibition, one of Gibraltar’s most significant heritage sites, located within an 18th-century building complex predating the Great Siege.

The site contains original soldiers’ graffiti, the earliest dated to 1726, which has deteriorated over time. Wright Tech has contracted a specialist restoration team to conserve the building and its features.

The project also includes a full upgrade of the exhibition’s interpretation, drawing on original diaries from officers and their families to provide first-hand insight into daily life during the Great Siege.

The redevelopment will introduce new narratives, a display of artefacts and a garden space for reflection. Future plans also include an archaeological dig in partnership with the Gibraltar National Museum.

The exhibition will be temporarily closed during the works, which are expected to take eight to 10 weeks to complete.

Director of Wright Tech, Christian Wright, said: “This space is an incredible connection to our shared story, linking us to the human side of a brutal conflict. It allows us to see the soldiers and their families not just as names in history, but as people with their own fears and hopes. We are excited to bring these stories to the fore and to create another space that the people of Gibraltar can enjoy and take pride in.”

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “When we issued the call for expressions of interest for site improvements, this was one of the key sites that we wanted improved. It’s a really interesting and attractive area and the work envisaged, to the standard of the much acclaimed World War II tunnels, will bring it back to life for all to enjoy.”

The upgraded City Under Siege Exhibition will form part of the Gibraltar National Park and is intended to preserve the site for future generations while enriching the visitor experience.