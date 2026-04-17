URNU cadets support conservation work at Princess Anne’s Battery

The University Royal Naval Unit recently visited Gibraltar to take part in a heritage conservation project at Princess Anne’s Battery in collaboration with the Fortress of Gibraltar Group.

The visit formed part of an ongoing initiative to stabilise, preserve and improve the 18th-century defensive site.

During their time on the Rock, URNU cadets carried out restoration and maintenance work including vegetation clearance, painting, structural cleaning and general upkeep.

According to the statement, the work contributed to the long-term conservation of the battery and aimed to help keep the site accessible and safe for future generations.

The project also gave the cadets an opportunity to learn about Gibraltar’s military heritage. Guided by members of the Fortress of Gibraltar Group, they explored the history, engineering and strategic importance of Princess Anne’s Battery, as well as the challenges involved in preserving historic fortifications.

Representatives of the Fortress of Gibraltar Group said: “The URNU volunteers were outstanding and are the best group they have had to date.” Who praised the team’s professionalism and willingness to take on demanding tasks.

“Their contribution has made a meaningful impact on the ongoing care of Princess Anne’s Battery.”

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust also thanked the Fortress of Gibraltar Group for its continued work in safeguarding Gibraltar’s fortress heritage, with special recognition for Ian Reyes, Fabian Reyes and Richard Durrell.

The statement said the project highlighted the value of volunteer involvement in heritage conservation and a shared commitment to protecting Gibraltar’s history.