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Sat 27th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Valarino makes move to St Joseph

Photo by Stephen Ignacio. Drawings courtesy of AKS Architects.

By Stephen Ignacio
27th June 2026

Gibraltar international Julian Valarino returns to St Joseph's this summer, where he previously spent two seasons on loan while a Lincoln Red Imps player.
The quick-paced left-back makes the move to the Blues after a short spell with UEFA Conference League-bound Europa. He joins Evan De Haro and Jamie Coombes as three of St Joseph's established home-grown players for the forthcoming season.
With St Joseph's set to compete in the UEFA Conference League, the Blues have also reinforced their squad with the signings of goalkeeper Iván Morales from Antequera CF, Kingsley Fobi from UD Montijo, as well as Francis Ferron and Javi Moreno.
The club has been training over the past few weeks, with the notable presence of both Ethan Santos and Bradley Banda in the squad. Their involvement has brushed aside speculation surrounding the pair's possible departures, which has surrounded the club throughout the summer.
The arrival of head coach Javi Muñoz has seen St Joseph's strengthen its squad as preparations continue for the club's UEFA Conference League campaign.

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