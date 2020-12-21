Vegan mince pies

By The Gibraltar Vegan

This simple vegan mince pie recipe is ideal for a task to do with the kids, ideal for filling your home with delicious Chrismassy smells, ideal for gifts for those awkward to buy for people, but mostly ideal for eating at any time even at breakfast if you want, it is Christmas after all.

You could make this recipe even easier and buy prepared rolled out vegan pastry but where is the fun in that?

Make sure the mincemeat you buy is vegan, some contain animal suet. If you would prefer to replace the vegan butter with coconut oil you can do so.

Ingredients:

225g plain flour

100g vegan butter (I personally like Flora’s Esencia available in Eroski)

1/2tsp vegan butter for greasing

1/8tsp table salt

10g icing or caster sugar

2tbsp water (or 1tbsp water and 1tbsp brandy)

200g vegan mincemeat

Method.

1. In a bowl mix the flour, salt, sugar and vegan butter together and rub in with your fingertips until it

looks like breadcrumbs

2. Add the water and mix until the dough is firm

3. Remove from the bowl and knead it on a floured surface

4. Wrap it in cling film and chill it in the fridge for 20 minutes

5. Grease you bun tray/silicone bun moulds with butter

6. Preheat your oven to 200degrees

7. When the 20 minutes is over, remove it from the cling film and start rolling it out over a flat floured

surface

8. Once you have the pastry rolled out start cutting the base shapes out, I used a glass for this. Use

whatever you want and this determines how big your mince pies will be and how many you will get from the

mixture. I got 12.

9. Fill, but not to the brim, the pastry with mincemeat

10. Cut out different shapes using other items such as a top of a small bottle, knife or just roll little

balls of pastry in your hands and place on top of the mincemeat

11. Bake in the oven at 200degrees for 15-20 minutes, until golden

12. Let them cool down before eating as the mincemeat can burn your mouth

13. Serve as is or with vegan crème fraiche or vegan ice-cream