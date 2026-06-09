Visit Gibraltar promotes Rock’s cruise offering at CLIA conference

The Gibraltar Tourist Board co-hosted the annual Travel Weekly Cruise Leaders Dinner ahead of the Cruise Lines International Association conference in Southampton last week, bringing together representatives from more than 40 cruise companies and senior cruise agencies.

The dinner, which has been supported by Gibraltar since its inception, is held on the eve of the conference and was also backed by Virgin Atlantic and News UK.

Companies attending included Seabourn Cruises, Azamara Cruises, Cunard, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Lines.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, opened the dinner with an update on Gibraltar’s planned developments for the coming year.

Mr Santos attended the event alongside Gibraltar Tourist Board Senior Executive Officer Audisa Rodriguez and UK Head of Media and Marketing Tracey Poggio-Magnus.

During the three-day conference, the Visit Gibraltar team also met more than 500 cruise consultants at the trade fair, providing information on shore excursion experiences available on the Rock.

Mr Santos said: “The Cruise Leaders Dinner is an important feature in our cruise marketing. The relationships built and developed through events such as this, build on Gibraltar’s strong reputation in the market place and continue to open up new and exciting opportunities. We are delighted at the growth in cruise traffic this year and look forward to another year of positivity in this sector.”