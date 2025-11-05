Visit Gibraltar receives first nomination at UK’s Globe Travel Awards

Visit Gibraltar has received its first ever nomination in the Best Tourist Board category at the Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards 2025.

The awards are considered among the most respected in the United Kingdom travel industry, with winners selected by thousands of travel agents and professionals across the country, said a statement from the Government.

Over the past year, the board has participated in a number of roadshows, conferences and trade events, including collaborations with CLIA, ABTA and regional associations.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This nomination is a proud and emotional moment for Gibraltar. To be recognised by the United Kingdom travel industry at this level reflects the passion and dedication of the Gibraltar Tourist Board team and the unwavering support of our travel trade colleagues.”

“Together we have shown that Gibraltar is so much more than a destination. It is an experience that consistently exceeds expectations.”

“This recognition comes at a time of real momentum for Gibraltar tourism. We are continuing to invest in infrastructure, culture and new visitor experiences which will further enhance what the destination offers.”

“Progress toward a potential United Kingdom and European Union treaty is also opening the door to greater connectivity, economic growth and cross border collaboration.”

“We remain committed to our partners and proud to represent a destination that is vibrant, authentically Mediterranean and proudly British. Gibraltar is a place that continues to surprise and inspire every time you visit.”