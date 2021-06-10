Visits to Hillsides suspended temporarily as a 'precaution measure'

Visits to Hillsides have been suspended temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said this “deeply regretful measure” is in line with the policies and procedures currently in place, under Public Health advice.

It also added that the case will be reported in Friday’s statistics.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have had to take the decision to stop all visits to Hillsides immediately, for the protection of the residents in our care,” Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“This difficult decision has been carefully considered by the clinical professionals, following Public Health advice that the measure is appropriate and proportionate.”

“I’d like to thank all those whose advice and hard work has ensured that we have the right measures in place to catch this case at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to reassure residents, their families and friends that this is a temporary precautionary measure and visits to Hillsides will resume as soon as it is safe.”