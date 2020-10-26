Voice of Young People raise issues of concern

The Voice of Young People (VYP) forum raised issues of concern during a meeting with the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares.

The meeting was organised and chaired by VYP and included a detailed agenda where they discussed issues young people are facing today as well as some ideas members of the forum would like to embark upon.

A press statement issued by No6 Convent Place said Mr Linares was very receptive about the concerns raised, ranging from education, leisure activities, employment, bullying amongst others.

“The meeting was a success with a joint commitment from all to identify solutions that will work in the short and long term,” the statement said.

“All the young people felt empowered by having their voices heard and have a greater awareness of the challenges faced by everyone in the community during this pandemic including the government.”

VYP encourages any young person with issues or concerns and who would like their voice to be heard to come along to their drop-in sessions on a Tuesday evening from 5 – 7pm at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road.

The group welcomes young people between the ages of 13 – 25 to join them on their journey, with no criteria imposed other than having an interest in improving and developing services which the meet the needs of for all young people in the local community.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 78637.