Volunteer reserve service medals presentation

The Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Moore, awarded a Volunteer Reserve Service Medal and several clasps to soldiers of B Company at Buffadero Training Centre, last Thursday.

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal (VRSM) is awarded to personnel of all ranks in recognition of long and efficient service and exemplary conduct in the Volunteer Reserve Forces.

Corporal (Cpl) Consigliero joined the Regiment in October 2009 when he undertook his basic training with the recruit training team before joining the company in October 2010 as a fully qualified infantry soldier.

During his career he has successfully completed the Battlefield Casualty Drill Instructor course in 2014 and a Defence Train the Trainer course in 2016.

In August 2016, he was promoted to substantive Lance Corporal (LCpl) after completing an intense 6 week locally run Fire Team Commander Course and became a section Second-in-Command within the company.

He then went on to do the Section Commander Battle Course (Reserves) in April 2017 which he passed and was subsequently promoted to Cpl in November 2017 taking up his post as Section Commander in the company.

In recognition of 10 years efficient service, Cpl Consigliero is awarded the Volunteer Reserve Service Medal.

During the award presentation, five members of B Company were awarded their second, third or fourth clasps. LCpl Galia was awarded the second clasp, Warrant Officer Class 2 Hernandez and Cpl Vasquez were awarded the third clasp and LCpl Gonzalez and retired Cpl Casciaro were awarded their fourth clasp/rosette.