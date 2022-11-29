Vox accused of trying to ‘sabotage’ treaty talks with ‘textbook far right nationalism’
The Spanish far right party Vox was slammed in parliament in Madrid on Tuesday and accused of trying to “sabotage” UK/EU treaty talks with a “populist” and “alarmist” motion on submarine visits to Gibraltar. César Mogo, the spokesman for the Socialist Group in the parliament, said the Vox motion was “textbook far right nationalism” that...
