Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 12th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Walliams to read bedtime story for charity sleep-out

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

By Press Association
12th October 2019

By Lucy Christie, PA Scotland

David Walliams will record a special bedtime story for youngsters taking part in a mass sleep-out to help end homelessness.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and best-selling children's author has yet to reveal which tale he will perform for the Wee Sleep Out which takes place across Scotland on December 6 and 7.

Walliams is making the recording to support organisers Social Bite, the social enterprise behind the World's Big Sleep Out which will see 50 similar events across the globe.

Dame Helen Mirren will read a bedtime story in London, while Hollywood star Will Smith will perform for fundraisers in Times Square, New York.

Around 10,000 under-18s are expected to take part in the Wee Sleep Out in whatever venue they choose - from back gardens to school grounds - and will have the exclusive video by Walliams sent to them.

The author of Mr Stink and Gangsta Granny said: "I'm delighted to support the Wee Sleep Out.

"The compassion and grit of today's young people is an inspiration to us all, and these sleep-outs are yet another opportunity for them to show up all of us adults."

Social Bite co-founder Dr Alice Thompson said: "I can't think of anyone better suited than David Walliams to fill this role for Wee Sleep Out, especially for our young audiences.

"We'll also have an exciting bedtime story read by Will Smith for our slightly older groups of young people, which is shared with The World's Big Sleep Out.

"This sort of support from known figures is a great encouragement and resource for the thousands of young people all over Scotland and the rest of the UK dedicating their time and energy towards helping end homelessness."

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

More disruption at airport as ATC row deepens

Fri 11th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
This is how you go adventure travelling with children - according to an expert

12th October 2019

Features
Boris Johnson turns into the joker in new artwork

12th October 2019

Features
Gennaro Contaldo thinks 'pasta is love' - and he wants to spread some of this joy around

12th October 2019

Features
Things parents and families can do to reduce stress and anxiety levels in children

11th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019