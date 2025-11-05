Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Walls keep on tumbling for Man 62

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2025

Manchester 62 3-4 College 1975

Scorers: Manchester 62 – Flalhi Idrissi (36’, 43’), Ferrara (73’)
College 1975 – Falope (53’), Anaya Rojas (73’, 82’ pen, 85’ pen)
Credit is due to the Manchester 62 players who turned up to play against College 1975 despite having gone months without pay.
After just over half an hour, Manchester 62’s pressure paid off with their first goal. Moments later, as College began to raise their tempo, Manchester 62 struck again — turning defence into attack with four quick passes from the back through the wing and up front. Josef then took on the keeper and slipped the ball past him to the far post for their second goal.
College 1975 mounted a strong comeback in the second half, scoring four goals while Manchester 62 managed to add just one more.
College narrowed the gap in the 53rd minute and equalised in the 73rd, but Manchester immediately responded to retake the lead. However, two penalties within just three minutes — in the 82nd and 85th — undid all of Manchester’s hard work and handed the advantage to College.
Manchester had a late chance to equalise in the 95th minute but sent a shot from inside the six-yard box wide. They also found the back of the net again before the final whistle, but the goal was ruled offside.
College 1975’s 3-4 victory marked their first win of the season.
Despite their ongoing internal club issues, Manchester 62’s players battled with determination right to the final second.

