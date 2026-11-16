The Gibraltar Horticultural Society will hold its annual Christmas Flower Show at the John Mackintosh Hall from December 1 to December 4.

The event will bring together members of the society and the wider community to showcase seasonal flowers, plants and Christmas arrangements.

This year’s show will include a new junior category aimed at encouraging younger members of the community to take part and develop an interest in horticulture.

Judging will take place at 11am on December 1, with Phoebe Noble from the Growing Artist Hub selecting the winning exhibits.

The prize-giving ceremony will be held at 6pm on December 3 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The society said the event was open to experienced gardeners, floral enthusiasts, beginners and younger participants, while visitors would also be welcome to view the exhibits.

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society said it hoped events such as the Christmas Flower Show would encourage future generations to appreciate plants, creativity and gardening.

Further information and entry details are available here.