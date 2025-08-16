Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Water mains failure at Gibraltar Airport

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2025

Gibraltar Airport experienced a complete failure of a water main in the Departures area in the early hours of this morning.

Technical, operational and cleaning staff were recalled to respond to what was described as a major incident. Some areas of the building sustained damage, and work is ongoing to restore systems and services in order to resume operations as soon as possible.

Arrivals to the Rock were due to land, although some with delays, but British Airways 11.10am flight to London Heathrow was cancelled. No other departures are affected at the time of this posting.

The airport has thanked passengers for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience, adding that all available resources are being used to ensure operations can continue safely and securely.

Passengers are advised to check the airport’s website for the latest flight information and updates at www.gibraltarairport.gi.

