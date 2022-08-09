Water restrictions set to ease, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed water restrictions are set to ease later this week following increased stock levels at AquaGib’s Reverse Osmosis plant.

The water shortages came after a fire in Power’s Drive Tunnel in late July, which affected pipes flowing into Governor's Cottage Reverse Osmosis Plant.

The Strategic Coordination Group met on Monday morning in No.6 Convent Place to discuss the latest situation regarding the disruption to water supply across Gibraltar.

The latest advice received by the Government from AquaGib is that the situation has continued to improve over the weekend with more significant continued gains in stock levels being achieved.

Further steps to accelerate production are planned for this week, the Government said.

“The advice from AquaGib remains that it is crucial for members of the public to continue being responsible with their water consumption, as they have these past 11 days,” the Government said.

“This will allow AquaGib to continue to replenish stocks and therefore allow the return to normality at the earliest opportunity.”

The Government said it hopes to be in a position to remove the nightly restrictions by Wednesday of this week, subject to the continued responsible consumption of water by the community.

Additionally, based on AquaGib’s professional advice, Government said it is hopeful that it will be in a position to remove all remaining restrictions on water consumption on August 15.

“This will exclude shipping as restrictions will continue for at least one further week due to the large amounts of water consumption in this industry,” the Government said.

The Government added that non-potable water continues to be available at Morrison’s car park and lower New Harbours Industrial Park.

Non-potable water can be used for watering plants, cleaning, and any other non-essential usage, but water should not be used for drinking or cooking.

The Government said it expects to issue a further update later this week.