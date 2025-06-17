Water safety in the home

This week that Royal Life Saving Society Gibraltar is marking Drowning Prevention Week 2025 and today the Society looks at the points you need to take to prevent incidents occurring at the home, which is a serious issue worldwide.

1. Always watch children around water

2. Empty paddling pools and buckets after use.

3. Cover all outdoor water containers.

4. Take care around pools in the garden.

5. Garden gates and fences should be secure.

6. Always watch children when in the bath and empty after use.

7. Empty sinks when finished.

8. Children can fill baths or sinks. Keep plugs out of reach.

9. Washing machines should be kept shut