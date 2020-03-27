Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wear a hat today for Brain Tumour Research

By Gabriella Peralta
27th March 2020

Lynette Rodriguez is encouraging all Gibraltarians to raise awareness of brain tumours by taking part in ‘Wear a Hat Day’.

Mrs Rodriguez began raising awareness three years ago when her son Giles was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just nine years old, and following major brain surgery lives a relatively normal life.

She describes Giles as her warrior.

Despite plans for a fundraising initiative, school events and raffles, this has now been shelved due to the coronavirus.

Mrs Rodriguez is instead encouraging people to wear their hats at home and post a photo on the ‘Wear a Hat Day – Gibraltar Group’ on Facebook.

She launched this annual event in Gibraltar as she thought more needs to be done to raise awareness of this condition, and is also fundraising online via a ‘Just Giving’ page

All money raised by the online event via her ‘Just Giving’ page will be donated to Brain Tumour Research.
Donations can be made via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wearahatdaygibraltar

