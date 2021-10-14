Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Oct, 2021

Wear pink for Think Pink Day this Friday

Photo by Anna Shvets/Pexels.

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2021

The annual Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch ‘Think Pink Day’ will take place on Friday, October 15.
“Once again we would like as many people as possible to wear an item of pink clothing on this day to increase awareness of breast cancer and therefore assist in improving early detection and treatments,” the charity said.
The charity encouraged employers, schools and everyone to support this event by allowing employees and students to wear pink on this day.

