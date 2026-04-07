Weather advisory issued for heavy rain overnight

The Gibraltar Government has issued a weather advisory for heavy rain overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Cold fronts associated with a low pressure system west of the Iberian peninsula will bring persistent and heavy rainfall at times overnight,” it said.

“Although the highest accumulations are forecast to the east of Gibraltar, there is a risk that accumulations over Gibraltar may reach 25 mm in six hours.”

The advisory is valid from 11pm on Tuesday, April 7, to 8am on Wednesday, April 8.

Weather advisories are issued when there is a risk of rainfall totals of 25mm or more in a six-hour period, but less than 50mm, the Government said.

“This could lead to difficult travel conditions with standing water on roads and cause localised flooding in prone areas,” it added.