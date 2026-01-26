Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

A weather advisory for heavy rain and a severe weather warning for severe gale force winds have been issued for Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The heavy rain advisory is valid from 7am to 5pm. Prolonged heavy rain is expected during the morning as a cold front moves in from the northwest, followed by occasional light to moderate showers that will add to overall rainfall totals.

Over the heaviest six hour period, rainfall accumulations are expected to reach around 22mm, with a moderate risk of totals rising to between 25mm and 27mm.

A separate severe weather warning has been issued for severe gale force winds, valid from 9am to 3pm on the same day. Southwesterly winds are forecast to exceed gale force strength from the early morning, with mean speeds of 30 to 35 knots and frequent gusts of 45 to 50 knots.

Isolated gusts could reach 60 knots from the mid-morning to the mid-afternoon, and travel conditions may become very difficult at times, particularly in exposed areas.

A broader weather advisory for gale force winds is also in place for the wider period between 4am and 7pm on Tuesday.