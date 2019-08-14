Wedding Dress Competition winner is Crystelle Hughes
Crystelle Hughes was the winning bride at this year’s Wedding Dress Competition held last Friday at the Alameda Gardens Open Air Theatre. The event Organised by Bianca Zammit via her company Glamour Creations saw 13 brides take to the stage. Winning the coveted number one position this year was Crystelle Hughes, taking second place was...
