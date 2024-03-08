Wellbeing workshops held ahead of International Women’s Day

In the lead up to International Women’s Day 2024, businesswomen and founder of the Ladies That Rock The Rock Award, Ayelet Mamo Shay, has held female workshops titled ‘Body, Mind and Soul’, focused on the importance of investing in personal well-being and skills.

The workshops were attended by women from numerous local corporates and involved interactive exercises and games, powerful group discussions, networking opportunities, inspirational talks and lectures by a nutritionist, a life coach and a self-healing and well-being coach.

A donation of 150 copies of the book ‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’ has also been made to local schools and charities.

