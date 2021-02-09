Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pic: Pixabay

By Reuters
9th February 2021

Global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine
Health officials around the world gave their backing to the AstraZeneca vaccine, after a study showing it had little effect against mild disease caused by the variant now spreading quickly in South Africa rang global alarm.

The prospect that new variants could evolve the ability to elude vaccines is one of the main risks hanging over the global strategy to emerge from the pandemic.

South Africa, where a new variant now accounts for the vast majority of cases, initially announced a pause in its rollout of a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. But it said on Monday it could still roll it out in a "stepped manner".

Fauci says quick vaccinations needed to slow variants
The best defence against emerging variants is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

Nearly 700 cases associated with variants have been identified in the United States, U.S. officials said on a press call. Of them, 690 cases are from a more transmissible variant first discovered in the United Kingdom, which could become the dominant variant in the United States by March.

The United States has not been testing widely for variants, so the actual number is likely higher than official figures.

New figures suggest Russia had third highest death toll
Russia's state statistics service on Monday reported 162,429 deaths related to Covid-19 in Russia last year, a tally that is much higher than previously reported and amounts to the world's third highest death toll from the disease in 2020.

The figure is almost three times higher than the 57,555 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in 2020 by Russia's coronavirus task force, and confirms comments by a deputy prime minister last year suggesting the toll was higher than reported.

The data could renew questions about how the death toll is calculated in Russia and how effective Russia's handling of the pandemic has been.

Iran starts vaccinations
Iran launched a vaccination drive on Tuesday, focusing initially on hospital intensive care personnel as the hardest-hit country in the Middle East awaits enough vaccines for its general population.

State television showed Parsa Namaki, son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki, receiving the first jab, in an apparent effort by officials to boost public confidence in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Iran has received 10,000 of the 2 million doses of Sputnik V it has ordered and plans to vaccinate some 1.3 million people by March 20.

Testing collapses in Myanmar after coup
Testing for coronavirus has collapsed in Myanmar after a military coup prompted a campaign of civil disobedience led by doctors and mass protests swept the country.

The number of daily tests reported late on Monday stood at 1,987, the lowest number since Dec. 29, compared with more than 9,000 a week earlier and an average of more than 17,000 a day in the week before the Feb. 1 coup. Since the coup, tests per day have averaged 9,350.

Myanmar has suffered one of the worst outbreaks in Southeast Asia with a total of 31,177 deaths from more than 141,000 cases.
(Reuters

Most Read

Local News

Three swim to safety and four missing as migrant boat sinks in bay

Sun 7th Feb, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar receives largest vaccine shipment to date, enters ‘crucial point’ in Covid ‘battle’

Tue 9th Feb, 2021

Local News

New hope as Israel reports Covid ‘breakthrough’

Fri 5th Feb, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GCS short story competition winners

9th February 2021

Features
The simple dos and don’ts of exercising during and after pregnancy

9th February 2021

Features
UK retail sales slide in January as lockdown restrictions hammer stores

9th February 2021

Features
More than half of children are seeing more misleading content online – survey

9th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021