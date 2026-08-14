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Fri 14th Aug, 2026

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Opinion & Analysis

When a picture paints a thousand words of changes even within our own lifetime

By Alice Mascarenhas
14th August 2026

We are at the peak of the hot summer months. Hotter than last year? Well, that is the top conversation at most morning coffee tables. It may be easy to forget just how hot it was last year or the year before last but most of us of a certain generation are convinced that the sun is hotter than ever.  I always ask the same question – Is it that much hotter this year or do we simply forget just how hot it always was? Ah, the weather, always a great topic of conversation… and soon we will turn to the cold.  Why do I bring this up this week? Well.

It is August, and although this Alice’s Table rarely takes a break, we have had a break over the last two weeks but that does not mean I took a break from looking for our summer photograph and postcard special – this is our eighth year – and every August has been the same, so why change, when a picture can paint a thousand words of the many changes around us even in our own lifetime. Even in places where the areas look visibly the same if we take a closer look, we can identify the changes some more noticeable than others.

A picture can show joy, sadness, or history, right away. And in history we base many of our words on these pages. So, here is my selection of the pictures I have been collecting for this summer’s special spread – pictures I am certain will bring back many memories but when you look at them, in most of them, you will need to pause and take a closer look at the many (even small) changes that have taken place even in our lifetime.

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