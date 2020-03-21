Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Mar, 2020

WHO launches WhatsApp messaging service for Covid-19 information

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2020

The World Health Organisation has launched a messaging service with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus.

This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach two billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it, the organisation said.

"From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others," the WHO said in a statement.

"It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations."

The service can be accessed through a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type “hi” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

The details can be found on the WHO website here.

