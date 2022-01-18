Winners announced for Gibraltar Body Art Association competition

The Gibraltar Body Art Association recently held their Christmas Competition online, with winners now announced.

Giovanna Patta took the top prize in the competition which was 55 teams with 66 unique entries from 17 countries take part.

“Due to supervised and recommended restrictions, we decided to make a few changes to our typical online Christmas Competition and expand the period to this year’s competition, which took place throughout December and early January,” the Association said.

“This gave a greater chance for a number of participants to be able to meet up and was the perfect timing after such a long time of being away from each other to show their unique skills and varied designs.”

The prizes were presented by international award winner and guest judge Pashur.

The Gibraltar Body Art Association is looking forward towards the 2022 Annual Gibraltar Body Art Festival and potential Photographic Gallery.

For further Information for any of these events get in touch on their social media platforms or email the Association on gibraltarbodyart@hotmail.com or visit their website: www.gibraltarbodyart.wixsite.com/festival

Winners

Winner – Giovanna Patta

Second Place – Claudia Priorini

Third place – Victoria Emma

Most Unique Design – Svetlana Tatarkina

Best face – Vyzy One

Honorary Mention – Serena Dalla Torre

Honorary Mention – Anna Penazzo

Honorary Mention – Claudia Priorini

Honorary Mention – Marzia Bedeschi