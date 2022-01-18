Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Winners announced for Gibraltar Body Art Association competition

By Chronicle Staff
18th January 2022

The Gibraltar Body Art Association recently held their Christmas Competition online, with winners now announced.

Giovanna Patta took the top prize in the competition which was 55 teams with 66 unique entries from 17 countries take part.

“Due to supervised and recommended restrictions, we decided to make a few changes to our typical online Christmas Competition and expand the period to this year’s competition, which took place throughout December and early January,” the Association said.

“This gave a greater chance for a number of participants to be able to meet up and was the perfect timing after such a long time of being away from each other to show their unique skills and varied designs.”
The prizes were presented by international award winner and guest judge Pashur.

The Gibraltar Body Art Association is looking forward towards the 2022 Annual Gibraltar Body Art Festival and potential Photographic Gallery.

For further Information for any of these events get in touch on their social media platforms or email the Association on gibraltarbodyart@hotmail.com or visit their website: www.gibraltarbodyart.wixsite.com/festival

{"source_sid":"1803292E-08EB-4890-900F-A851B23FB3C8_1640143035066","subsource":"done_button","uid":"1803292E-08EB-4890-900F-A851B23FB3C8_1640143035057","source":"other","origin":"gallery"}

Winners
Winner – Giovanna Patta
Second Place – Claudia Priorini
Third place – Victoria Emma
Most Unique Design – Svetlana Tatarkina
Best face – Vyzy One
Honorary Mention – Serena Dalla Torre
Honorary Mention – Anna Penazzo
Honorary Mention – Claudia Priorini
Honorary Mention – Marzia Bedeschi

Most Read

Local News

Lateral Flow Tests available in pharmacies

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

UK/Spain News

In unusual step, Vox says Gibraltar is example to follow for booster jabs

Mon 17th Jan, 2022

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Four GFRS officers promoted

18th January 2022

Features
Local Warhammer group amass large following on social media

17th January 2022

Features
Two years on, the Gaillard family continue their Veganuary lifestyle change

16th January 2022

Features
Vegan Pad Thai

14th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022