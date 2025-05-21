Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Winners announced in this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
21st May 2025

Naomi Duarte won the top prize in this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery with a painting of her grandfather called ‘devotion’. The prizes, selected by judge Jaime Velazquez, were awarded on Tuesday evening in a packed gallery. Ms Duarte was stunned to have won the competition for her heartfelt portrait...

