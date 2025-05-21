Winners announced in this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition
Naomi Duarte won the top prize in this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery with a painting of her grandfather called ‘devotion’. The prizes, selected by judge Jaime Velazquez, were awarded on Tuesday evening in a packed gallery. Ms Duarte was stunned to have won the competition for her heartfelt portrait...
