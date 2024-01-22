Winners of ‘Ladies That Rock The Rock Award’ announced

The winners of the 2024 ‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award’ have been announced.

The award program, now in its second year, follows publication of the book “The Ladies That Rock The Rock” by businesswoman and author Ayelet Mamo Shay, who developed the program with the initial support of the former Minister of Equality, Samantha Sacramento, and this year with the support of her successor, Christian Santos.

The award program saw the public in Gibraltar nominating women who have contributed to Gibraltar, from all walks of life, to be recognised and rewarded for their achievements and efforts.

A committee comprising of both men and women from different walks of life, including a representative from the Ministry of Equality, recently selected the winners in seven categories, as follows:

• Lifetime Achievement: Award-MariLou Guerrero

• Diversity & Inclusion Award: Nicole Torres Byrne

• Business Leader Award: Dianne Vallejo

• Environmental Contribution Award: Melanie Stagnetto Soiza

• Woman Entrepreneurship Award: Dominique Penalver

• Social Responsibility Award: Monique Grambow

• Young Woman Leadership Award: Nicole Victor

The awards program will culminate with a gala dinner to be held on March5, ahead of International Women’s Day at the Sunborn Hotel, where the award ceremony will take place.

The awards will be presented by the Minister of Equality, Christian Santos.

Additional activities organised by the Ladies That Rock The Rock Team include a series of ‘Workshops for Ladies’ that focuses on building leadership presence and impact and on enhancing networking, communication and negotiation skills and lead with confidence.

The workshops involve interactive exercises and group discussions and will take place in early March.

A female delegation will also travel to northern Morocco in mid-March, including a trip to cities of Fes and Rabat.