Wiseman admits the transition has been difficult (audio interview)

(link to interview)

Gibraltar national team head coach Scott Wiseman and Lee Casciaro speak to the Gibraltar Chronicle ahead of their match against the British Virgin Islands. Wiseman speaks on how difficult it has been to make the transition from a defensive mentality to a more attacking style and what the new format changes by UEFA will mean to Gibraltar.

Lee Casciaro speaks openly on how his focus continues to be on winning the match rather than his farewell and why he feels you more likely to win the Gibraltar lottery than become a professional footballer.