Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

With eye on GSLP leadership, Feetham believes he has ‘widest electoral appeal’

By Brian Reyes
11th August 2025

Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, has an eye on leading the GSLP into the next general election and believes he has “the widest electoral appeal” to safeguard the party’s core vote and recoup votes lost to the GSD when Gibraltar last went to the polls. With Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

Tense exchanges in Supreme Court trial of former police officer

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Local News

Former police officer tells court he was ‘persecuted for exposing police corruption’

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Local News

Meeting to discuss relocation of disability services to be held on August 14

Fri 8th Aug, 2025

Local News

EU completes legislative process to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New gaming legislation reflects industry change, keeps focus on quality

11th August 2025

Local News
Feetham urges public to weigh service expectations against cost

11th August 2025

Features
Local Netball has new anthem for World Youth Cup

10th August 2025

Local News
Ex police officer fined £1000 after guilty verdicts for data protection offences

8th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025