Mon 7th Nov, 2022

With highest temperatures in two decades, warm Gib November hints at wider global problem

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
7th November 2022

Gibraltar is experiencing the warmest start to a November in two decades, with temperatures running four degrees above average for the month so far. But that is set to end in the coming days. Steph Ball, the chief meteorologist at MeteoGib, told the Chronicle: “Some people may have been celebrating the warm start to November,...

