Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Without engagement ‘there will be no progress’ on decolonisation, Arias-Vasquez tells UN

Photo via UN

By Gabriella Peralta
10th June 2024

The UN’s decolonisation committee has “done nothing” for Gibraltar, Government Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez said on Monday, as she stressed that without future engagement “there will be no progress”. Mrs Arias-Vasquez was the first woman to address the Committee of 24 [C24] in New York on behalf of the Gibraltarians, reiterating that for 60 years Gibraltar...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Features

Gibraltarians at D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Spain puts ‘outdated political claim’ over interests of Campo residents, UN told

10th June 2024

UK/Spain News
UK should ‘demilitarise’ Gibraltar, Spain tells UN

10th June 2024

Local News
Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

10th June 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Changing landscape of the GHA Board

10th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024